  • During a meeting with the 14 Pacific Island Countries, China’s effort to push through a comprehensive framework deal, the draft of which was leaked earlier, failed to gain consensus among the PICs.
  • The Pacific Island Countries are a cluster of 14 states which are located largely in the tropical zone of the Pacific Ocean. These countries have played an important role in major power rivalry as springboards for power projection and laboratories for developing and demonstrating strategic capabilities.
  • The PICs lie in the natural line of expansion of China’s maritime interest. At a time when the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue has emerged as a major force in the Indo-Pacific vis-à-vis China, the need to influence the PICs becomes even more pressing for China.