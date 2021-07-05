International

China wants to expand ties with Europe, Xi tells Macron, Merkel

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday told French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel he hoped China and Europe would expand cooperation to better respond to global challenges, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

In a three-way video call, Mr. Xi also expressed the hope that Europeans can play a more active role in international affairs, achieve strategic independence and offer a fair, transparent and unbiased environment for Chinese companies, CCTV said.

Ms. Merkel’s office confirmed that the three leaders exchanged views on European Union-China relations.

“They also discussed international trade, climate protection and biodiversity,” her office added in a statement.

“The conversation also revolved around cooperation in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, global vaccine supply, and international and regional issues.”

In May, the European Parliament halted ratification of a new investment pact with China until Beijing lifts sanctions on EU politicians.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 5, 2021 10:37:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/china-wants-to-expand-ties-with-europe-xi-tells-macron-merkel/article35157108.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY