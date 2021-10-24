International

China successfully launches satellite to test space debris mitigation technology

China successfully launched a new satellite on Sunday to test and verify space debris mitigation technologies.

It was launched from the Xichang Satellite Launch Centre in southwest China’s Sichuan Province.

The satellite, named Shijian-21, was launched by a Long March-3B carrier rocket and it entered the planned orbit successfully.

The satellite will be mainly used to test and verify space debris mitigation technologies, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Also read: China's Shenzhou-13 spacecraft docks for 6-month mission


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 24, 2021 9:23:37 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/china-successfully-launches-satellite-to-test-space-debris-mitigation-technology/article37147333.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY