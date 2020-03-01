International

China says will repatriate overseas citizens if needed due to COVID-19

Cui Aiming, the foreign ministry official who spoke at a briefing in Beijing, did not name any particular countries.

China will take measures to repatriate its citizens in countries seriously affected by the coronavirus outbreak if necessary, an official at the country's foreign ministry said on Sunday.

