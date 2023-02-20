HamberMenu
China says its position has not changed over Korean Peninsula

China says it is concerned about the developments in the region after North Korea launched ballistic missiles off its east coast

February 20, 2023 01:27 pm | Updated 01:27 pm IST - Beijing

Reuters
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson. | Photo Credit: AP

China is concerned about developments on the Korean Peninsula, its Foreign Ministry said on February 20 in response to questions regarding North Korea firing ballistic missile off its east coast earlier in the day.

"China's position has not changed," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbing told a regular briefing.

North Korea launched two more ballistic missiles off its east coast on Monday, with the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un saying Pyongyang's use of the Pacific as its "firing range" would depend on the behaviour of U.S. forces.

