China says detained Australian Yang in good condition, not tortured

China’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying.

China's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying.

Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the remarks during a daily news briefing in Beijing.

China's foreign ministry said on Monday that a Chinese-born Australian writer detained by Beijing for almost a year is in good condition and has not been tortured, rejecting criticism by the Australian government about his treatment.

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said Australian consular officials who recently visited Yang Hengjun had reported “unacceptable” conditions, including isolation and daily interrogations, sometimes while he was shackled.

