China sanctions Pompeo and other Trump administration officials

, China has imposed sanctions on 28 U.S. indivduals including former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo over "crazy actions that have gravely interfered in China's internal affairs", its Foreign Ministry said in the early hours of Thursday, Beijing time.
Joe Biden takes oath as 46th President of the United States, declares ‘democracy has prevailed’
"These individuals and their immediate family members areprohibited from entering the mainland of China, Hong Kong and Macao. They and companies and institutions associated with themare also restricted from doing business with China," the Ministry said in a statement.