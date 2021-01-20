International

China sanctions Pompeo and other Trump administration officials

Mike Pompeo.   | Photo Credit: AP

, China has imposed sanctions on 28 U.S. indivduals including former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo over "crazy actions that have gravely interfered in China's internal affairs", its Foreign Ministry said in the early hours of Thursday, Beijing time.

"These individuals and their immediate family members areprohibited from entering the mainland of China, Hong Kong and Macao. They and companies and institutions associated with themare also restricted from doing business with China," the Ministry said in a statement.

