China reports 39 new coronavirus cases

China has reported 39 new coronavirus cases, including 36 asymptomatic patients — majority of them from COVID-19 epicentre Hubei province and its capital Wuhan, health officials said on Sunday.
Of the three confirmed coronavirus patients, one is locally transmitted infection and two are imported cases, China’s National Health Commission (NHC) said.
The domestically transmitted case was reported in Jilin Province, it said.
One of the new imported cases was reported in Shanghai and the other in Guangdong Province.
Of the 36 new asymptomatic cases, 30 are from Hubei province and Wuhan, the NHC said.
A total of 371 asymptomatic patients, including 297 in Hubei province, are under quarantine, it said.
As of Saturday, China has reported 82,974 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 4,634 deaths due to the disease.
