International

China reports 28 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases

Residents wearing face masks wait in line for nucleic acid testing at a residential community in Wuhan, Hubei, China.

Residents wearing face masks wait in line for nucleic acid testing at a residential community in Wuhan, Hubei, China.   | Photo Credit: Getty Images

China’s National Health Commission said that so far, 370 asymptomatic cases, including 26 from overseas, were under quarantine.

China has reported 28 new asymptomatic cases, majority of them from COVID-19 epicentre Wuhan, while no new confirmed infection has been detected in the country, health officials said on Saturday.

China’s National Health Commission said that so far, 370 asymptomatic cases, including 26 from overseas, were under quarantine.

No new confirmed COVID-19 case was reported on Friday, the health officials said.

It said that 28 new asymptomatic cases were reported in the country on Friday, with majority of them from Wuhan.

Hubei province, for which Wuhan is the capital, has reported 25 new asymptomatic cases on Friday.

The total number of such cases under medical observation in the province was 295 by Friday, the local health commission said.

Asymptomatic cases are those which test COVID-19 positive but develop no symptoms such as fever, cough or sore throat. However, they pose a risk of spreading the disease to others.

Local health authorities are conducting mass testing of all of its 11.2 million population to ensure that there is no second wave of the virus attack.

Hubei has seven confirmed COVID-19 cases, including two in critical condition.

As of Friday, the country has a total of 82,971 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 4,634 people have died of the disease.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 23, 2020 12:17:16 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/china-reports-28-new-asymptomatic-coronavirus-cases/article31656516.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY