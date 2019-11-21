International

China releases U.K. embassy worker’s video

A supporter holding up a poster of Simon Cheng outside the British Consulate in Hong Kong on Thursday

A supporter holding up a poster of Simon Cheng outside the British Consulate in Hong Kong on Thursday   | Photo Credit: AP

more-in

Cheng says he made filmed confession to ‘soliciting prostitution’ under pressure

The Chinese police published on Thursday a video purporting to show a former employee of the British consulate in Hong Kong confessing to soliciting prostitutes, after Britain backed his allegation that he was tortured over pro-democracy protests.

The case has added to tensions between Beijing and London over the demonstrations that have roiled the former British colony for months.

Simon Cheng, a Hong Kong citizen, said on Wednesday he was beaten by secret police while he was detained in Shenzhen for 15 days in August.

Mr. Cheng said in a statement on Facebook that police had accused him of being a British spy and questioned him about London’s role in protests.

Mr. Cheng said he felt he had no choice but to make a filmed confession to “soliciting prostitution”, a charge he said was offered by police as an alternative to “indefinite criminal detention”, and that he had not been allowed to contact his family.

Police on Thursday posted a video on Weibo, purporting to show Mr. Cheng entering and leaving a room in a “clubhouse” multiple times.

Mr. Cheng said he had “got a massage for relaxation after work hours”.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics International
United Kingdom
China
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 21, 2019 10:55:35 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/china-releases-uk-embassy-workers-video/article30041784.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY