China, EU hold talks on cooperation in autos, raw materials

China ‘is willing to work with the EU to deepen mutually beneficial and win-win cooperation and achieve common development,’ a top official said

February 23, 2024 05:18 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - BEIJING

Reuters
Top officials from the EU and China met on February 23 to discuss and iron out issues related to trade. File

Top officials from the EU and China met on February 23 to discuss and iron out issues related to trade. File | Photo Credit: JASON LEE

China and the European Union held talks on progress and cooperation in several areas, including automobiles and raw materials, China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said in a statement.

"China attaches great importance to China-EU cooperation in the field of industry and is willing to work with the EU to deepen mutually beneficial and win-win cooperation and achieve common development, said Xin Guobin, Vice Minister of Industry and Information Technology.

The meeting was co-chaired by Mr, Xin and Kerstin Jorna, European Commission Director-General for Internal Market, industry, Entrepreneurship and Small and Medium Enterprises.

