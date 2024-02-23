China, EU hold talks on cooperation in autos, raw materials

February 23, 2024 05:18 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - BEIJING

China and the European Union held talks on progress and cooperation in several areas, including automobiles and raw materials, China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said in a statement.

"China attaches great importance to China-EU cooperation in the field of industry and is willing to work with the EU to deepen mutually beneficial and win-win cooperation and achieve common development, said Xin Guobin, Vice Minister of Industry and Information Technology.

The meeting was co-chaired by Mr, Xin and Kerstin Jorna, European Commission Director-General for Internal Market, industry, Entrepreneurship and Small and Medium Enterprises.