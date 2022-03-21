China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737 with 132 on board crashes in southern China

Ananth Krishnan March 21, 2022 14:10 IST

Teams searching for survivors and casualties as yet unknown from crash of China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737

State media in China has reported that a Boeing 737 aircraft of China Eastern Airlines with 132 people on board has crashed in southern China. The aircraft was reported to have crashed into a mountainous area in Wuzhou, in southern Guangxi province. State media initially reported there were 133 people on board, but subsequently said on board the flight from Kunming to Guangzhou were 123 passengers and nine crew. Casualties were as yet unknown while teams had been dispatched to the site, the official broadcaster China Central Television said in a brief report on Weibo, the Twitter-equivalent used in China. Further details are awaited.​​​



