World

China could use ‘economic coercion’ against Taiwan: White House

Demonstrators hold signs during a gathering in support of U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s expected visit, in Taipei, Taiwan on August 2, 2022.

Demonstrators hold signs during a gathering in support of U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s expected visit, in Taipei, Taiwan on August 2, 2022. | Photo Credit: Reuters

China has positioned itself to take further actions against Taiwan, including possible "economic coercion," White House national security spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Tuesday.

Mr. Kirby also stressed that the United States will continue to operate in the seas and skies of the Western Pacific, amid escalating tensions between China and Taiwan over U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the island.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
China
Taiwan
USA
World
international relations
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 3, 2022 5:18:16 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/china-could-use-economic-coercion-against-taiwan-white-house/article65718868.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY ON SPORTSTAR