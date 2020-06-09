International

China cautions its students on Australia plans

Advisory cites COVID-19, racism as concerns.

China told students on Tuesday to be “cautious in choosing to study in Australia” citing concerns about the coronavirus (COVID-19) and racism, further ramping up tensions between Beijing and Canberra.

The advisory was the latest in an escalating spat, ignited by Australia’s call for an independent inquiry into the origin and handling of the coronavirus in central China last year.

Beijing reacted furiously to the demand, targeting Canberra on a number of fronts, including tourism, trade and now Chinese students, the biggest overseas group in Australian universities. “The Ministry of Education reminds all overseas students to do a risk assessment and be cautious in choosing to study in Australia or return to Australia to study,” it added.

The Ministry also mentioned “multiple discriminatory incidents against Asians in Australia” during the pandemic, and said COVID-19 remains a threat.

“The global novel coronavirus outbreak has not been effectively controlled yet and there are risks in international travel and reopening campuses,” it added.

The rare statement came a day after a foreign ministry spokeswoman warned of “a lot of discrimination” against Chinese people in Australia -- and days after Beijing told citizens not to travel there at all.

With Australian borders closed to all non-essential inbound and outbound travellers due to the pandemic, Beijing’s travel advice was largely symbolic.

While Canberra officials have acknowledged racist attacks and incidents, they have dismissed the idea that the country is unsafe to visit.

In response to Australia backing the call for an independent virus inquiry, the Canberra’s Chinese ambassador had threatened a widespread consumer boycott of Australian products -- a warning followed up by a bar on imports from four major Australian beef producers.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 9, 2020 10:36:39 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/china-cautions-its-students-on-australia-plans/article31790125.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY