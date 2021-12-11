International

China brands U.S. democracy ‘weapon of mass destruction’

Chinese President Xi Jinping. File   | Photo Credit: AP

China branded U.S. democracy a “weapon of mass destruction” on Saturday, following the U.S.-organised Summit for Democracy which aimed to shore up like-minded allies in the face of autocratic regimes.

China was left out of the two-day virtual summit and responded by angrily accusing U.S. President Joe Biden of stoking Cold War-era ideological divides.

“’Democracy’ has long become a ‘weapon of mass destruction’ used by the U.S. to interfere in other countries,” a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said in an online statement, which also accused the U.S. of having “instigated ‘colour revolutions’” overseas.

The Ministry also claimed the summit was organised by the U.S. to “draw lines of ideological prejudice, instrumentalise and weaponise democracy... (and) incite division and confrontation.” Instead, Beijing vowed to “resolutely resist and oppose all kinds of pseudo-democracies”.

‘People’s democracy’

Ahead of the summit, China ramped up a propaganda blitz criticising U.S. democracy as corrupt and a failure.

Instead, it touted its own version of “whole-process people’s democracy” in a white paper released last week that aimed to shore up legitimacy for the ruling Communist Party, which has become increasingly authoritarian under President Xi Jinping.

While the U.S. has repeatedly denied there will be another Cold War with China, tensions between the world’s two largest economies have spiralled in recent years over issues including trade and technological competition, human rights, Xinjiang and Taiwan.

Taiwan, a democratic self-ruling island that is claimed by China, was invited to the U.S. summit in a clear snub to its larger neighbour.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 11, 2021 11:14:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/china-brands-us-democracy-weapon-of-mass-destruction/article37935384.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY