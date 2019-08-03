China braces for a long trade war

China is bracing for a long trade war with the U.S. which could last at least 15 years, in tune with Beijing’s push to emerge as the world’s leading economy by 2035.

On Friday, China made it explicit that it was prepared for a long haul, after U.S. President Trump indicated a 10% tariff hike on Chinese goods worth $300 billion from September 1.

Taking a hard line

At a Foreign Ministry press briefing on Friday, spokesperson Hua Chunying slammed Washington for backtracking from the “consensus” reached in Osaka on not raising further duties, between Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G20 summit.

“It is a serious violation of the consensus reached by the Chinese and U.S. Presidents in Osaka and runs counter to the right direction. It will not be helpful for resolving the issues. China deplores and firmly opposes that,” the spokesperson warned.

Ms. Hua further asserted that in case the U.S. enforced additional tariffs, “China will have to take necessary countermeasures to uphold its core interests and the fundamental interests of the Chinese people. The U.S. will be responsible for all related consequences.”

The Chinese side also made it plain that the latest decision had cast doubts on whether the next round of trade talks will take place at all in September, as earlier scheduled. “China does not accept any maximum pressure, threat or blackmail,” Ms. Hua stressed. China’s hard line on trade negotiations, with little prospects of an early resolution, signals Beijing’s intent to play the long game with the U.S, which is likely to last long after Mr. Trump’s exit from the presidency.

China’s intent to dig in for a lengthy back-and-forth has been glaring in the past few months. On May 22, China’s State Council Information Office fielded Zhang Yansheng, the chief researcher at the China Center for International Economic Exchanges. During a media conference, Mr. Zhang predicted that China and the U.S. will simultaneously “negotiate” and “fight” till 2035. That year is significant, because it aligns with declared goal, spelt out during the 19th party congress in 2017, of China achieving “socialist modernisation”.

Analysts say that the term implies China’s intent to emerge superior to the U.S., both economically and technologically, in the next 15 1/2 years.

With no limits set on longevity of Mr. Xi’s term in office, it is likely that he will have a much longer time to achieve his goals than Mr. Trump, who will be out of office by January 2025, even if he wins the presidency for a second term next year.

Since early May, the message from China has been clear — rather than compromise with a flawed deal, Beijing would prefer a long campaign to win the trade war with Washington.