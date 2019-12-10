Chilean Air Force says Antarctica-bound plane missing with 38 on board

The Chilean Air Force reported on Monday the disappearance of one of its cargo planes that was headed to a base in Antarctica with 38 people on board.
The Hercules C130 aircraft took off at 4:55 p.m. (1955 GMT) from the southern city of Punta Arenas and operators lost contact with it shortly after 6:00 p.m.
“On board the C130 Hercules are 38 people, of which 17 are crew members of the aircraft and 21 are passengers,” the Air Force said in a statement.
A state of alert was declared after communication with plane was lost, and a search and rescue team was activated.
The aircraft was traveeling to perform logistical support tasks for the maintenance of Chilean facilities at the Antarctic base.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.