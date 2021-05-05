Canada authorises Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents

The vaccine was previously authorised for anyone 16 or older.

Canada’s health regulator has authorised Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for ages 12 and older.

Dr. Supriya Sharma, chief medical adviser at Health Canada, on Wednesday confirmed the decision for the ages to 12 to 15 and said it will help children return to a normal life.

The vaccine was previously authorised for anyone 16 or older.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is also expected to authorise Pfizer’s vaccine for young by next week, setting up shots for many before the beginning of the next school year.

The announcement comes barely a month after the company found that its vaccine, which is already authorised for those age 16 and older, also provided protection for the younger group.

Pfizer in late March released preliminary results from a vaccine study of 2,260 U.S. volunteers ages 12 to 15 showing there were no cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated adolescents compared with 18 among those given dummy shots.