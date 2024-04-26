GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Burkina Faso Suspends BBC and Voice of America after covering report on mass killings

Burkina Faso suspends BBC and VOA for coverage of mass killing by armed forces, warns other media outlets

April 26, 2024 04:24 pm | Updated 04:24 pm IST - DAKAR, Senegal

AP
File picture of mural in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso.

File picture of mural in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso. | Photo Credit: AP

Burkina Faso suspended the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) and Voice of America (VOA) radio stations for their coverage of a report by Human Rights Watch on a mass killing of civilians carried out by the country's armed forces.

Burkina Faso's Army massacred over 200 civilians in a village raid, Human Rights Watch says

Burkina Faso's communication spokesperson, Tonssira Myrian Corine Sanou, said late on April 25 that both radio stations would be suspended for two weeks, and warned other media networks to avoid reporting on the story.

According to the report published by Human Rights Watch on April 25, the army killed some 223 civilians, including 56 children, in villages accused of cooperating with militants. The report was widely covered by the international media , including the Associated Press.

“VOA stands by its reporting about Burkina Faso and intends to continue to fully and fairly cover activities in the country,” the network said in a news article reporting on its suspension.

The BBC did not respond to a request for comment.

