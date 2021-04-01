Watch | Brittany's pink granite coast

A video on Côte de Granit Rose on the coast of France's Brittany

France's Brittany boasts of a rocky shoreline that is extravagantly indented Halfway along its northern coast, tourists come across the stunning Côte de Granit Rose or the “Pink Granite Coast”.

It is home to bizarrely shaped rock formations which are said to be over 300 million years old.

One can find rocks that have taken fantastic shapes including that of an elephant's foot, an upside-down bottle, a bell and even Napoleon's tricorn hat.

Found in the Côtes-d'Armor, the Pink Granite Coast starts at Perros-Guirec and ends at Trebeurden. Côte de Granit Rose is named after the gigantic blocks of granite that emerge from the moor by the coast.

The pink granite is a mixture of three minerals, mica, feldspar and quartz. They can be seen in the form of rosy rocks and soft pink sand.