HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

British-Pakistani trio to face murder trial over girl’s death

Sharif, a 41-year-old taxi driver, travelled to Pakistan with his partner Beinash Batool, 29, his brother Faisal Malik, 28, and Sharif's other five children

September 20, 2023 02:10 am | Updated 02:10 am IST - London

AFP
A screen grab from a Surrey Police video uploaded to YouTube shows family members of Sara Sharif, who was found dead at her home in Woking, in this screen grab obtained from a video uploaded on August 24, 2023.

A screen grab from a Surrey Police video uploaded to YouTube shows family members of Sara Sharif, who was found dead at her home in Woking, in this screen grab obtained from a video uploaded on August 24, 2023. | Photo Credit: Surrey Police via Reuters

The father of a 10-year-old girl whose death sparked an international manhunt in Pakistan will face trial for her murder next year.

Sara Sharif's body was discovered at the family home near Woking, southern England, on August 10, the day after her father, Urfan Sharif, flew to Islamabad.

An early morning emergency call alerting officers to Sara's death was made from Pakistan by a man identifying himself as the father, according to detectives.

The house was otherwise empty, and the manhunt continued with Interpol and Britain's foreign ministry coordinating with authorities in Pakistan.

Sharif, a 41-year-old taxi driver, travelled to Pakistan with his partner Beinash Batool, 29, his brother Faisal Malik, 28, and Sharif's other five children.

All three adults have been charged with Sara's murder and on Tuesday appeared via video link before a judge at London's Old Bailey court.

The trio, who are also charged with causing or allowing the death of a child, were arrested last week after disembarking from a flight from Dubai after spending a month in Pakistan.

A post-mortem examination found Sara had sustained "multiple and extensive injuries" over a long period.

At Tuesday's hearing, the three spoke only to confirm their names and addresses and were remanded in custody until a pre-trial hearing on December 1.

The trial is expected to start on September 2, 2024, and last six weeks.

Related Topics

World / crime / murder

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.