HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Britain warns of possible terrorist attacks in Sweden

The U.S. government has also warned of possible terrorist attacks in Sweden in its travel advice.

August 14, 2023 06:06 am | Updated 06:06 am IST - LONDON:

Reuters

Britain on August 13 warned citizens going to Sweden of possible terrorist attacks following Quran burnings by anti-Islam activists that have outraged Muslims.

In updated travel advice, Britain's Foreign Ministry said Swedish authorities had successfully disrupted some planned attacks and made arrests.

"You should be vigilant at this time," it said, adding that "terrorists are very likely to try and carry out attacks in Sweden" with places visited by foreigners potential targets.

In a statement acknowledging Britain's changed travel advice, Sweden's National Security Advisor Henrik Landerholm reiterated the increased threats to Sweden since the burnings.

Landerholm said the storming of Sweden's embassy in Iraq on July 19, an attempted attack on its embassy in Lebanon on August 9, and also the August 1 shooting of an employee at a Swedish consulate in Turkey contributed to the risk assessment.

The U.S. government has also warned of possible terrorist attacks in Sweden in its travel advice.

Related Topics

Sweden / World / religious conflict

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.