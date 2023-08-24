HamberMenu
BRICS to admit six new members next year

Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates have been invited to become full members of BRICS

August 24, 2023 02:02 pm | Updated 02:04 pm IST - Johannesburg

AFP
(From L to R) President of Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, President of China Xi Jinping, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attend the 2023 BRICS Summit at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg on August 24, 2023.

(From L to R) President of Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, President of China Xi Jinping, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attend the 2023 BRICS Summit at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg on August 24, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Thursday that the BRICS club of emerging nations will admit six new members, including Saudi Arabia, UAE and Iran, at the start of next year.

"We have decided to invite the Argentine Republic, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, to become full members of BRICS. The membership will take effect from the first of January 2024," Mr. Ramaphosa told a summit in Johannesburg.

“On the occasion of the 15th anniversary of BRICS we have taken the important decision to expand BRICS,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

The expansion of BRICS will inject new impetus to the group’s cooperation mechanism, Chinese President Xi Jinping said. This expansion has reflected BRICS’ determination for unity and cooperation, Mr. Xi said at the group’s leaders’ summit in South Africa’s Johannesburg.

Calls to enlarge the BRICS — Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa — had dominated the agenda at its three-day summit and exposed divisions among the bloc over the pace and criteria for admitting new members.

But the group, which makes decisions by consensus, had agreed on "the guiding principles, standards, criteria and procedures of the BRICS expansion process", said Mr. Ramaphosa.

Nearly two dozen countries had formally applied to join the club, which represents a quarter of the global economy and more than three billion people.

Some 50 other heads of state and government are attending the summit in Johannesburg, which concludes on Thursday.

(With inputs from Reuters)

