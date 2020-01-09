International

Brazil cancels Davos trip for President Bolsonaro, citing security

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro exits his car for a meeting with military commanders at the Defense Ministry in Brasilia, Brazil.

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro exits his car for a meeting with military commanders at the Defense Ministry in Brasilia, Brazil.   | Photo Credit: AP

Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro has canceled a planned trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos this year, presidential spokesman Otavio Rego Barros told reporters on January 8.

Mr. Barros said security concerns were a factor in the decision, but denied any connection with recent events in West Asia, adding that unspecified “political and economic aspects” were also part of the decision.

