Boris Johnson spars with Russian counterpart

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson clashed on Friday over Russia’s alleged interference in the Brexit vote on the first official visit by a foreign minister from London in five years.

The outspoken Johnson arrived in Moscow to try to open lines of communication after years of antagonism and the two diplomats made attempts to show their two countries were willing to consider rapprochement and overcome years of differences. But the two also appeared to clash over allegations that Russia had sought to influence the Brexit vote last year.

Mr. Lavrov told reporters that Mr. Johnson had told him that Russia did not interfere in the Brexit vote. “Not successfully,” Mr. Johnson shot back.

At the same time the Russian diplomat praised his talks with Mr. Johnson, saying he felt no “hostility,” and added that Moscow was ready for dialogue with London on equal terms. “We are ready to develop dialogue on a very wide range of issues on the basis of principles of equality [and] taking into account and respecting each other’s interests,” he said.