Boris Johnson offers ''wholehearted apology'' over ''partygate''
The PM said “it did not occur to me” that the gathering was a party.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has offered a ”wholehearted” apology for attending illegal party during lockdown, but says he didn't knowingly break rules or mislead Parliament.
Mr. Johnson told lawmakers in the House of Commons “it did not occur to me” that the gathering was a party.
Last week, Mr. Johnson was fined 50 pounds ($66) for attending his own surprise birthday party in 10 Downing St. in June 2020.
Police are still investigating several other parties in government buildings that Johnson is alleged to have attended.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.