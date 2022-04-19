Boris Johnson offers ''wholehearted apology'' over ''partygate''

AP April 19, 2022 22:04 IST

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson departs Downing Street to deliver a statement at the Houses of Parliament, London, Britain, April 19, 2022. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The PM said “it did not occur to me” that the gathering was a party.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has offered a ”wholehearted” apology for attending illegal party during lockdown, but says he didn't knowingly break rules or mislead Parliament. Mr. Johnson told lawmakers in the House of Commons “it did not occur to me” that the gathering was a party. Last week, Mr. Johnson was fined 50 pounds ($66) for attending his own surprise birthday party in 10 Downing St. in June 2020. Police are still investigating several other parties in government buildings that Johnson is alleged to have attended.



