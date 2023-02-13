HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Boat with 69 Rohingyas from Bangladesh reach Andaman and Nicobar

The boat, which had 19 men, 22 women and 28 children, was on the way to Indonesia but due to bad weather, they came to Andaman and Nicobar Islands, officials said.

February 13, 2023 04:57 pm | Updated 04:57 pm IST - Port Blair

PTI
Image used for representative purpose

Image used for representative purpose | Photo Credit: Reuters

A motorboat with 69 Rohingyas reached the Nicobar district on Monday morning, officials said.

The boat, named 'Ma-Babar Doa' (blessings of parents), reached the Malacca jetty at Car Nicobar around 10.30 a.m., they said.

The boat, which had 19 men, 22 women and 28 children, was on the way to Indonesia but due to bad weather, they came to Andaman and Nicobar Islands, officials said.

The boat also ran out of fuel, they said.

Those on the boat fled a relief camp in Bangladesh about two weeks ago, they added.

ALSO READ
Explained | What is India’s policy on the Rohingya? 

"It is too early to comment on this matter. A team of medical officials is examining their health conditions," a health official said.

The coast guard, police and a disaster management team were at the jetty, officials said.

Security personnel went into the boat and provided food, water and medicine.

The Union Home Ministry and External Affairs Ministry have been informed, officials said.

In January 2020, a boat with 66 Rohingyas from Bangladesh was intercepted near Tarmugli Island, around 34 km from the restricted North Sentinel Island - the home of the uncontacted Sentinelese tribe.

Related Topics

Andaman and Nicobar Islands / Bangladesh / refugee

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.