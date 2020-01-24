At least two killed as blast in machine shop rips Houston neighbourhood

A massive explosion at a machine shop ripped through a Houston neighbourhood early on January 24, and police said at least two people were killed and several injured while homes were damaged by the explosion that sent out blast waves.

“First and foremost, I want to say that we do have confirmed fatalities in this case, at least two confirmed fatalities,” Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said at a press briefing.

Aerial video showed the shredded and collapsed wreckage of the Watson Grinding and Manufacturing building smouldering but no longer flaming, along with widespread damage to area homes and businesses from the force of the blast.

The moment of the explosion, around 4.25 a.m. CST (4.05 p.m. IST), was captured on a home security camera, also aired on KTRK, that showed a blinding flash in the distance, followed by a fireball.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the blast was felt as far away as 22 km, based on social media reports.

“(The explosion) knocked us all out of our bed, it was so strong,” Mark Brady told KPRC television. “It busted out every window in our house. It busted everybody’s garage door in around here. ... It’s a war zone over here.”

Another neighbour identified only as Kim said her family was trapped in her home until rescued.

“The whole house is ruined,” Ms. Kim said. “The whole ceiling crashed down on all of us. We were all trapped in there, and a nice family came and helped us out. It’s trashed. It’s just trashed. ... Every house was devastated.”

The explosion damaged several homes in the area, the Houston Chronicle reported, showing pictures of homes with windows blown in and debris scattered.