Biden imposes curbs on drone strikes

President Joe Biden has suspended drone strikes outside of war zones where U.S. forces are operating, reversing the policy of his predecessor Donald Trump, who had given the military free rein in countries such as Somalia.

Any drone strikes planned against jihadist groups outside of Afghanistan, Syria or Iraq will have to be approved by the White House, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on Monday.

He described the measure as “interim guidance” that was issued “to ensure that the President has full visibility on proposed significant actions”.

“It’s not meant to be permanent and it doesn’t mean a cessation” of strikes, he told a news conference.

“We are clearly focused on the persistent threat of violent extremist organizations. And we’re clearly still going to be committed to working with international partners to counter those threats,” he said.