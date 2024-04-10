GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Biden could be left off the November ballot in Alabama, the State’s election chief says

Alabama's election's chief said President Joe Biden could be left off the ballot in Alabama because the state’s certification deadline is several days before the Democratic Party’s convention

April 10, 2024 08:18 am | Updated 08:18 am IST - MONTGOMERY, Alabama

AP
A file photo of U.S. President Joe Biden

A file photo of U.S. President Joe Biden | Photo Credit: Reuters

U.S. President Joe Biden could be left off the ballot in Alabama, the State's elections chief said April 9, 2024, because the State's certification deadline comes days before the Democratic Party's national convention.

Wes Allen, Secretary of State of Alabama, sent a letter to Alabama Democratic Party Chairman Randy Kelley saying that the State's August 15 certification deadline is four days before the Democratic National Convention is set to begin. Mr. Allen indicated that Mr. Biden's name will not appear on the ballot unless the deadline is met.

“If this Office has not received a valid certificate of nomination from the Democratic Party following its convention by the statutory deadline, I will be unable to certify the names of the Democratic Party’s candidates for President and Vice President for ballot preparation for the 2024 general election,” he wrote.

Mr. Kelley told The Associated Press on April 9 that he had contacted the DNC about the matter to see what could be done. An option could be for the party to send in a provisional certification.

“Joe Biden will be on the ballot in all 50 states," the Biden campaign said in a statement. "State officials have the ability to grant provisional ballot access certification prior to the conclusion of presidential nominating conventions. In 2020 alone, States like Alabama, Illinois, Montana, and Washington all allowed provisional certification for Democratic and Republican nominees.”

Alabama law requires the names of presidential nominees to be submitted 82 days before the election.

The Republican-controlled Alabama Legislature in 2020 passed legislation to change the certification deadline for the 2020 election. The bill stated that the change was being made “to accommodate the dates of the 2020 Republican National Convention.”

The deadline was pushed forward about a week that year. It was a one-time change that only applied to that year.

