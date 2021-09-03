International

Biden approves New Jersey emergency declaration after heavy rain, flooding

General view of the 206 route partially flooded as a result of the remnants of Hurricane Ida in Somerville, New Jersey.   | Photo Credit: AP

U.S. President Joe Biden declared that an emergency exists in the state of New Jersey and ordered federal assistance to supplement local response efforts due to conditions resulting from the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

"The President's action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA),to coordinate all disaster relief efforts", the White House saidin a statement late on September 2.

Flash flooding killed at least 44 people in four Northeastern states, including New Jersey, as remnants of Hurricane Ida unleashed torrential rains.


