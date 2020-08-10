International

Beirut blast | Another Lebanon Cabinet member Kattar Demianos resigns

Police officers are seen during a protest following Tuesday's blast, in Beirut, Lebanon on August 9, 2020.

Police officers are seen during a protest following Tuesday's blast, in Beirut, Lebanon on August 9, 2020.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Lebanon’s Environment Minister has resigned.

Kattar Demianos is the second Cabinet member to step down amid anger in the country following the blast that ripped across the capital of Beirut.

Also read: Beirut blast | Lebanon Information Minister resigns in wake of deadly blast

Mr. Demianos said in a statement late on August 9 that he’s leaving the government in solidarity with the victims. The blast killed 160 people and wounded 6,000.

He described the ruling system in Lebanon as flaccid and sterile and says it’s wasted several chances to reform.

A demonstrator gestures during a protest following August 4 blast in Beirut's port area, in Beirut, Lebanon on August 9, 2020.

A demonstrator gestures during a protest following August 4 blast in Beirut's port area, in Beirut, Lebanon on August 9, 2020.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Mr. Demianos had offered his resignation earlier on August 9 but was in talks with Prime Minister Hassan Diab.

People in Lebanon have blamed the explosion on negligence and mismanagement. Angry protests followed amid calls for government officials to resign. Another Cabinet member stepped down earlier on August 9.

Comments
