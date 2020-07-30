Barring India and a few other countries, Kuwait to resume flight operations from August 1

Kuwait will allow citizens and residents to travel to and from the country, starting August 1st, the government communication center tweeted on early Thursday, citing a cabinet decision.

The decision excludes residents coming from Bangladesh, Philippines, India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Iran, Nepal.

However, India’s aviation ministry said it is in talks with the Kuwaiti government to resume flight operations by establishing a bilateral air bubble.

Last month, Kuwait announced it would partially resume commercial flights from August, but does not expect to reach full capacity until a year later, as its aviation sector gradually recovers from a suspension sparked by the COVID-19 crisis.

(With PTI inputs)