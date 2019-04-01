International

Barbara Bush’s dislike of Trump dates to at least 1990

This April 18, 2009 file photo shows former first lady Barbara Bush during the third inning of a Major League Baseball game in Houston. In excepts of an upcoming biography, “The Matriarch” published on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, in USA Today, the former first lady discussed how her trouble with congestive heart failure and chronic pulmonary disease were aggravated by Trump’s attacks on her son, Jeb, during the Republican presidential primaries. Ms. Bush was 92 when she died in April 2018.

This April 18, 2009 file photo shows former first lady Barbara Bush during the third inning of a Major League Baseball game in Houston. In excepts of an upcoming biography, “The Matriarch” published on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, in USA Today, the former first lady discussed how her trouble with congestive heart failure and chronic pulmonary disease were aggravated by Trump’s attacks on her son, Jeb, during the Republican presidential primaries. Ms. Bush was 92 when she died in April 2018.   | Photo Credit: AP

more-in

In a 1990s diary entry in which she referred to Trump as “the real symbol of greed in the 80s.”

Barbara Bush didn’t bite her tongue in when it came to Donald Trump - She just didn’t like him.

But a new biography of the former first lady finds that her disdain for the Republican president, who transformed the party her own family had embodied for generations into his likeness, dates as least as far back as a 1990s diary entry in which she referred to Trump as “the real symbol of greed in the 80s.”

The story is revealed in “The Matriarch- Barbara Bush and the Making of an American Dynasty,” by Susan Page, USA Today’s Washington bureau chief.

Before her death last April at age 92, Mrs. Bush allowed Page to read her diaries, which she began keeping in 1948.

The biography is due in stores Tuesday.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics International
journals and diaries
human interest
national politics
USA
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jan 15, 2020 9:57:42 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/barbara-bushs-dislike-of-trump-dates-to-at-least-1990/article26699291.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY