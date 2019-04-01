Barbara Bush’s dislike of Trump dates to at least 1990

Barbara Bush didn’t bite her tongue in when it came to Donald Trump - She just didn’t like him.
But a new biography of the former first lady finds that her disdain for the Republican president, who transformed the party her own family had embodied for generations into his likeness, dates as least as far back as a 1990s diary entry in which she referred to Trump as “the real symbol of greed in the 80s.”
The story is revealed in “The Matriarch- Barbara Bush and the Making of an American Dynasty,” by Susan Page, USA Today’s Washington bureau chief.
Before her death last April at age 92, Mrs. Bush allowed Page to read her diaries, which she began keeping in 1948.
The biography is due in stores Tuesday.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor