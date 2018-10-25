Banksy art pieces auctioned off at Paris sans self-destruction

more-in

Three of Banksy’s art pieces went under the hammer in Paris but none self-destructed, much to the relief of those present.

Banksy pulled a stunt earlier this month with his ‘Girl with Red Balloon’ painting, which self-shredded immediately after it was sold for $1.4 million. The ripped work is now thought to be worth more than 2 million euros.

In Paris, Banksy's ‘Stop and Search’ piece, a denunciation of police stop and search surveillance, fetched 65,000 euros. Another screen print, ‘Soup Can’, went under the hammer for 46,800 euros

A third work, ‘Queen Vic’, mocking Queen Victoria's anti-homosexuality stance, went for 11,700 euros.