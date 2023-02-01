HamberMenu
FBI searching Joe Biden’s Rehoboth Beach, home: lawyer

The search follows a 13-hour, top-to-bottom review of Mr. Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware home when agents located additional documents with classified markings

February 01, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - Washington

AP
U.S. President Joe Biden. File

U.S. President Joe Biden. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

The FBI was conducting a planned search on Wednesday of President Joe Biden’s Rehoboth Beach, Delaware home as part of its investigation into the potential mishandling of classified documents, the President’s personal lawyer said.

The search follows a 13-hour, top-to-bottom review of Mr. Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware home on Jan. 20, when agents located additional documents with classified markings and also took possession of some of his handwritten notes.

Misplaced secrets: On U.S. President Joe Biden’s legal troubles

The President has been voluntarily allowing the Justice Department into his residences as part of their probe that came about when his attorneys uncovered classified documents Nov. 2 while closing up an office at the Penn Biden Center, a think tank affiliated with the Ivy League school. Documents were also found at his Wilmington home by his personal lawyers, who initiated a search after the Penn Biden center documents were discovered.

Also Read | U.S. Attorney-General appoints special counsel to investigate Joe Biden documents

“Under DOJ’s standard procedures, in the interests of operational security and integrity, it sought to do this work without advance public notice, and we agreed to cooperate,” said the statement from Mr. Biden’s lawyer, Bob Bauer.

“The search today is a further step in a thorough and timely DOJ process we will continue to fully support and facilitate. We will have further information at the conclusion of today’s search.”

An FBI spokeswoman referred comment to the Justice Department. A spokesman there did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

