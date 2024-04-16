GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Australian police say Assyrian church stabbing was terrorist attack

The incident triggered clashes outside the church between police and an angry crowd of the bishop's followers who demanded the attacker be handed over to them.

April 16, 2024 06:05 am | Updated 06:05 am IST - SYDNEY

Reuters
Police stand outside the Assyrian Christ The Good Shepherd Church after a knife attack that took place during a service the night before, in Wakely in Sydney, Australia, April 16, 2024.

Police stand outside the Assyrian Christ The Good Shepherd Church after a knife attack that took place during a service the night before, in Wakely in Sydney, Australia, April 16, 2024. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

A knife attack during a service at an Assyrian church in Sydney that injured a bishop was a terrorist act motivated by suspected religious extremism, Australian police said on Tuesday.

At least four people were wounded in the attack, including Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel of the Assyrian Christ The Good Shepherd Church, during a service live streamed at the western Sydney suburb of Wakeley on Monday.

The incident triggered clashes outside the church between police and an angry crowd of the bishop's followers who demanded the attacker be handed over to them.

Police arrested a male teenager at the scene on Monday and were forced to hold him at the church for his own safety as the crowd of worshippers gathered outside.

"We believe there are elements that are satisfied in terms of religious motivated extremism," New South Wales state Police Commissioner Karen Webb said during a press conference.

"After consideration of all the material, I declared that it was a terrorist incident."

Police said there was "a degree of premeditation" as the male attacker travelled to the church, far from his home, with a knife. But Ms. Webb said police at this early stage of the investigation believe the attacker was acting alone.

Emergency crews said they attended around 30 people after the clash outside the church, and seven were taken to hospitals with injuries. Several police were hospitalised with injuries and 20 police vehicles were damaged, Ms. Webb said.

Second attack in three days

It was the second major stabbing attack in just three days in Australia's most populous city after six people were killed and 12 injured in a knife attack at a beachside mall in the Bondi area on Saturday.

Bishop Emmanuel, whose live-streamed sermons attract a global audience, was speaking during an evening service when a man lunged at him with a knife, according to video footage.

Clips of the bishop's sermons rack up hundreds of thousands of views on YouTube and TikTok. He became well known for his hardline views during the pandemic when he described COVID lockdowns as "mass slavery", media reported at the time.

New South Wales state Premier Chris Minns urged people to not take the law into their hands.

"You will be met by the full force of the law if there's any attempt for tit-for-tat violence in Sydney over the coming days," Mr. Minns told reporters.

Related Topics

Australia / act of terror

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.