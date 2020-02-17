International

Australia to evacuate more than 200 citizens from cruise ship quarantined at Japan port

The cruise ship Diamond Princess, where dozens of passengers were tested positive for coronavirus, is seen through steel fence at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan, February 11, 2020.

The cruise ship Diamond Princess, where dozens of passengers were tested positive for coronavirus, is seen through steel fence at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan, February 11, 2020.   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Mr. Morrison said the passengers will be taken to Australia's tropical north, where they will be required to be quarantined for another 14 days.

Australia will evacuate more than 200 of its citizens onboard a coronavirus-stricken cruise ship being held under quarantine in the Japanese port of Yokohama, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday.

The Diamond Princess, cruise ship, owned by Carnival Corp, has been quarantined since arriving in Yokohama on Feb. 3, after a man who disembarked in Hong Kong before it travelled to Japan was diagnosed with the virus.

