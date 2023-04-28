HamberMenu
Attack on Burkina Faso military post leaves 33 soldiers dead, says army

Burkina Faso is one of several West African nations battling a violent Islamist insurgency that has spread from neighbouring Mali over the past decade, killing thousands and displacing over 2 million.

April 28, 2023 06:08 am | Updated 06:08 am IST - OUAGADOUGOU:

Reuters

At least 33 soldiers were killed and 12 wounded in an attack on a military post in eastern Burkina Faso on Thursday, the army said in a statement.

The attack on Thursday morning targeted the military detachment of Ougarou, in Burkina Faso's Est Region.

The army said in a statement that the besieged soldiers killed at least 40 "terrorists" before reinforcements arrived.

Violence in the country has spiraled in recent months as authorities have struggled to regain ground despite boosting security operations.

Armed forces have meanwhile also been accused of indiscriminately killing civilians during anti-insurgency missions.

Men dressed in army uniforms killed at least 150 people during a raid on a village in northern Burkina Faso last week, according to the United Nations.

The military government condemned the attack earlier on Thursday and said it would investigate the events.

Frustrations over the authorities' failure to protect civilians spurred two coups last year.

