HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

At least 15 killed, more than 50 injured in bomb blast in Pakistan

Mastung's Deputy Superintendent of Police Nawaz Gashkori, who was on duty for the rally, was among the deceased.

September 29, 2023 01:51 pm | Updated 01:51 pm IST - Karachi

PTI
In this photo provided by District Police Office, injured victims of bomb explossion are treated at a hospital, in Mastung near Quetta, Pakistan, on September 29, 2023.

In this photo provided by District Police Office, injured victims of bomb explossion are treated at a hospital, in Mastung near Quetta, Pakistan, on September 29, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

At least 15 people were killed and more than 50 others injured in a suicide blast near a mosque in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province on September 29 when people were gathering for a rally to celebrate the birthday of Prophet Muhammad, according to media reports. The explosion occurred near Madina Mosque in the Mastung district, Geo News reported.

Mastung's Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Nawaz Gashkori, who was on duty for the rally, was among the deceased. The explosion took place when people were gathering to mark Eid Miladun Nabi, the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad.

City Station House Officer (SHO) Mohammad Javed Lehri said the explosion was a “suicide blast” and that the bomber exploded himself next to DSP's car. Mr. Lehri said that the wounded are being shifted to a medical facility while an emergency has been imposed in the hospitals.

At least 15 people, including a police officer, were killed and more than 50 others injured in the blast, Dawn newspaper quoted Mastung Assistant Commissioner Attahul Munim said as saying. Some of the injured were in critical condition.

Balochistan interim Information Minister Jan Achakzai said rescue teams have been dispatched to Mastung. He added the critically injured persons are being transferred to Quetta and that an emergency has been imposed in all the hospitals.

“The enemy wants to destroy religious tolerance and peace in Balochistan with foreign blessings,” Mr. Achakzai said. “The explosion is unbearable.” He further said caretaker Chief Minister Ali Mardan Domki has directed authorities to arrest those responsible for the blast. Meanwhile, interim Interior Minister Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti strongly condemned the blast.

Related Topics

Pakistan / act of terror / terrorism (crime) / explosion

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.