At COP28, PM Modi proposes India host climate summit in 2028; launches Green Credit initiative

December 01, 2023 04:34 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - Dubai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday proposed that his country host the COP33 climate summit in 2028. The Prime Minister also launched the Green Credit initiative that focuses on creating carbon sinks through people’s participation.

“India is committed to the UN Framework for Climate Change and that is why I propose from this stage that COP33 Summit in 2028 be hosted in India,” Mr. Modi said during his speech at the COP28 summit in the UAE.

Mr. Modi was the only leader to join the opening plenary along with COP28 President Sultan Al Jaber and UN Climate Change President Simon Steill. He India has presented a great example to the world of striking balance between development and environment conservation.

“India has presented a model of development to the world striking a great balance between ecology and economy”, Mr. Modi said as he addressed a high-level segment for heads of states and governments during the UN climate conference in Dubai.

Lauding India, Mr. Modi said India achieved its emission intensity targets 11 years ahead of its committed time frame and is on track to achieve its Nationally Determined Contribution targets. Mr. Modi added that “India has set a target to bring emission intensity down by 45% by June 2030 and increase the share of non-fossil fuels to 50%.”

He also called for rich countries to transfer technology to help developing nations combat climate change.

Mr. Modi earlier called for ensuring requisite climate financing and technological transfer to developing countries, asserting that it must be recognised that they have not contributed in creating the climate problem but are still willing to be a part of the solution.

In Dubai, Mr. Modi told the UAE-based Aletihad in an interview that he has always maintained that climate change is a collective challenge that demands a unified global response.

Rising ambitions on climate action must see matching progress on climate finance, the Prime Minister asserted.

(With PTI inputs)