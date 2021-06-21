As U.S. troops leave Afghanistan, Joe Biden to meet with Ghani and Abdullah in Washington

Peace talks in Qatar between the Afghan government and the Taliban have not made significant progress.

U.S. President Joe Biden will meet Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani and the Chairman of its High Council for National Reconciliation, Abdullah Abdullah, at the White House on Friday, Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Sunday in a statement released by the White House. The visit comes after the U.S. began withdrawing its troops from Afghanistan, a process that began on May 1 and is expected to be completed by September 11, the 20-year anniversary of the World Trade Center terror attacks in New York City.

“The United States is committed to supporting the Afghan people by providing diplomatic, economic, and humanitarian assistance to support the Afghan people, including Afghan women, girls and minorities,” Ms. Psaki said on Sunday.

Peace talks in Qatar between the Afghan government and the Taliban have not made significant progress. The Taliban said on Sunday that it was committed to peace talks and wanted a “genuine Islamic system” in the country and that it would “accommodate” the rights of all – including women – in line with that system.

However, violence has continued to rock the country, with the Taliban claiming to have captured over 40 districts, as per reports.

On Sunday, Ms. Psaki said the U.S. would continue to engage the Afghan government to prevent the country from becoming a safe haven for terror groups who pose a threat to the U.S.

“The United States continues to fully support the ongoing peace process and encourages all Afghan parties to participate meaningfully in negotiations to bring an end to the conflict,” she said.