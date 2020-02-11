International

Arab village in Israel damaged by suspected Jewish extremists

A building on which slogans were sprayed overnight in the northern Israeli Arab village of Jish.

A building on which slogans were sprayed overnight in the northern Israeli Arab village of Jish.   | Photo Credit: AFP

more-in

Cars were vandalised and slogans scrawled on mosque.

Dozens of cars in an Israeli Arab village were vandalised overnight, police said on Tuesday, with slogans sprayed on a mosque indicating the involvement of Jewish extremists.

The slogans “Jews awaken” and “Stop assimilating” were scrawled on a mosque and another building in Jish, a small village in the Galilee just south of Israel’s border with Lebanon.

Police said they were investigating the incident.

The tyres of over 150 cars were punctured, Jish council head Elias Elias said, adding that it was not the first time the mixed Muslim and Christian village had been targeted.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “firmly condemned” the Jish vandalism and slogans, vowing to “find the outlaws and bring them to justice. “We won’t tolerate any attacks on our citizens,” he said in a statement.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics International
Israel
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 11, 2020 10:10:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/arab-village-in-israel-damaged-by-suspected-jewish-extremists/article30794964.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY