Arab village in Israel damaged by suspected Jewish extremists

Dozens of cars in an Israeli Arab village were vandalised overnight, police said on Tuesday, with slogans sprayed on a mosque indicating the involvement of Jewish extremists.
The slogans “Jews awaken” and “Stop assimilating” were scrawled on a mosque and another building in Jish, a small village in the Galilee just south of Israel’s border with Lebanon.
Police said they were investigating the incident.
The tyres of over 150 cars were punctured, Jish council head Elias Elias said, adding that it was not the first time the mixed Muslim and Christian village had been targeted.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “firmly condemned” the Jish vandalism and slogans, vowing to “find the outlaws and bring them to justice. “We won’t tolerate any attacks on our citizens,” he said in a statement.
