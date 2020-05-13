Angela Merkel blames Russia for hacking

German Chancellor Angela Merkel voiced frustration on Wednesday that Russia was targeting her in hacking attacks, saying she had concrete proof of the “outrageous” spying attempts. “I can honestly say that it pains me. Every day I try to build a better relationship with Russia and on the other hand there is such hard evidence that Russian forces are doing this,” she told Parliament. Calling such cyberattacks “more than uncomfortable,” Ms. Merkel raised the spectre of sanctions if such activity did not stop. Germany’s intelligence service has repeatedly called out attempts by Russian hackers to spy on lawmakers.
German media reported that among information copied by hackers in 2015 was data from Ms. Merkel’s email account. That attack also targeted the Bundestag. Ms. Merkel said investigators into the hacking had identified a suspect.
