International

Amendment for new map to be taken up by Nepal parliament on Tuesday

File photo of activists affiliated with ‘Human Rights and Peace Society Nepal’ holding placards against the alleged encroachments of Nepal’s border by India, in Kathmandu.

File photo of activists affiliated with ‘Human Rights and Peace Society Nepal’ holding placards against the alleged encroachments of Nepal’s border by India, in Kathmandu.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Passing of the bill to include parts of Indian territories expected to be smooth

Nepal’s parliament on Tuesday will take up the controversial amendment on its map that includes parts of the Indian territories. The government of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has decided to fast track the legislative process by shortening the period of public consultation on the amendment.

Also read: Why are India and Nepal fighting over Kalapani?

A source in the Nepalese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the agenda for the discussion has been firmed up and it includes the Second Constitutional Amendment on the map. The Hindu had earlier reported that the amendment is “most likely” to be passed on Tuesday.

Also read: ‘The Nepal Nexus: An Inside Account of the Maoists, the Durbar and New Delhi’ review: Chill in the neighbourhood

Passing of the bill is expected to be a smooth affair as the amendment has support of two-thirds majority. The main Opposition Nepali Congress came out in full support of the move to include Indian territories of Kalapani, Limpuyadhura and Lipulekh in the map. Once cleared, the map will appear on all Nepalese state documents.

The parliament secretariat of Nepal has already begun to use the altered map showing parts of the Indian territory that is part of Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 8, 2020 10:51:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/amendment-for-new-map-to-be-taken-up-by-nepal-parliament-on-tuesday/article31781875.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY