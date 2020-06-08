Amendment for new map to be taken up by Nepal parliament on Tuesday

Nepal’s parliament on Tuesday will take up the controversial amendment on its map that includes parts of the Indian territories. The government of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has decided to fast track the legislative process by shortening the period of public consultation on the amendment.

A source in the Nepalese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the agenda for the discussion has been firmed up and it includes the Second Constitutional Amendment on the map. The Hindu had earlier reported that the amendment is “most likely” to be passed on Tuesday.

Passing of the bill is expected to be a smooth affair as the amendment has support of two-thirds majority. The main Opposition Nepali Congress came out in full support of the move to include Indian territories of Kalapani, Limpuyadhura and Lipulekh in the map. Once cleared, the map will appear on all Nepalese state documents.

The parliament secretariat of Nepal has already begun to use the altered map showing parts of the Indian territory that is part of Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand.