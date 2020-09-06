Amazon bans sale of imported seeds in U.S.

Amazon has banned the sale of imported seeds in the United States after thousands of Americans said they had received packets of seeds they had not ordered, mostly from China.
“Moving forward, we are only permitting the sale of seeds by sellers who are based in the U.S.,” the e-commerce giant said in a statement on Saturday.
In late July, the Department of Agriculture warned people not to plant them, in case they posed a danger to U.S. agriculture.
Examination of the mystery packages revealed at least 14 different kinds of seeds, including mint, mustard, rosemary, lavender, hibiscus and roses. “At this time, we don’t have any evidence indicating this is something other than a ‘brushing scam’,” the Department of Agriculture said in a statement on August 12.
