Afghan man behind Sweden attack: reports

The suspect in the stabbing that left eight people injured in Sweden is a 22-year-old Afghan, who arrived in the Nordic country in 2018, media reported on Thursday.

The incident occurred in the city of Vetlanda on Wednesday.

Speaking to AFP, police said that details had emerged that led them to probe whether there was a terror motive behind the incident.

Regional police chief Malena Grann said the police were working closely with the Swedish intelligence service Sapo.

Mar 4, 2021

