‘Abolishing provincial councils is like playing with fire,’ says Maithripala Sirisena

You cannot develop the country when the sentiments of minority communities are hurt, says Sirisena

Former President Maithripala Sirisena, who broke away from the Rajapaksas and secured a historic election win in 2015, is back with the Rajapaksa brothers, sitting as an MP with their Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna. In an interview, the former President spoke about the future of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party – whose rump he leads – devolution, minority rights, and democracy. Excerpts:

You recently remarked that the SLFP faced a “huge injustice” in the parliamentary elections and have hinted at possibly contesting the provincial council elections separately. Would you do that?

We were treated unfairly when the candidates were picked ahead of the general elections in August 2020. In the districts we are strong, we weren’t given a fair number of slots. So, while we still look forward to contesting provincial council elections as a coalition, we insist on the fair share of seats due to us. If we get that, we will have no problem going to polls together with the government. If there is no fair treatment, our party will decide on a solo journey.

We are ready for both options.

What, then, is the future of the SLFP, or what is left of it, given that much of the party is already part of the SLPP?

We have a very strong plan in place in regard to the future of the SLFP. Next year, we are bringing an array of new faces on board. In the coming months, our organisers will launch a grassroots rejuvenation programme.

Would you be willing to work with former President Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga, like you did ahead of your January 2015 poll victory?

She is not in the party anymore. In the November 2019 presidential elections, she supported Sajith Premadasa [now Leader of Opposition], so she was asked to leave the party.

Some within the government want the provincial councils abolished, while the Prime Minister asked officials to expedite arrangements. How do you view these contradictory positions?

We have had the provincial council system for over 30 years now. We haven’t seriously evaluated if they have been successful in serving the purpose they were supposed to. I believe there are some amendments needed in the provincial council system. When the central government pumps in money into the councils, it is done as an investment for the development of the country. However, the return on such investment has been less.

From a development perspective, I think a set up at the district-level, like a District Development Board, would work better than the provincial councils, given the fact that we are a small country. For a big country like India, a provincial system is good, but we are a country of 21 million.

How can this arrangement ensure power devolution?

We must empower the District Development Board, that should be the solution. We have to reduce wasteful expenditure, and at the same time empower local administrative bodies. Decentralising power through these District Development Boards can bring about a compromise. In principle, I believe in power sharing and devolution. In the areas where the war was fought, the incidence of poverty is very high even today.

So how would you respond to those within government, calling for the abolition of provincial councils established pursuant to the 13th Amendment to the Constitution?

The 13th Amendment is a product of the Indo-Lanka Accord of 1987. The Provincial Councils Act is a product of the 13th Amendment. So, I know it is not that easy to abolish provincial councils. India could get a little upset with us if we completely do away with the 13th Amendment. In our region, the friendship with India is very important to Sri Lanka and should be strengthened by all governments. Abolishing provincial councils is like playing with fire.

How do you view the 20th Amendment passed by this government you are part of that gives sweeping powers to the President? Months after you assumed office in 2015, the 19th Amendment, clipping executive powers of the President, was passed.

I don’t like the fact that the 19th Amendment has been abolished. Had I been the President, I would have made changes to the 19th Amendment to strengthen it. I didn’t vote for the 20th Amendment.

Why, your party supported it?

It [20 A] is against my policy. Now the President has all the powers that he acquired through the 20th Amendment. I hope he will not misuse or abuse those powers. The Constitution gives you some powers, but it is the person who occupies the seat that decides how that power is used.

You keep referring to democracy. In your recent speech too, you spoke of many governments sliding towards authoritarianism, where rights of minorities are under threat. How do you see the Sri Lankan context?

As a majority ethnic group, it is our responsibility to seriously think about the minorities who form part of this country all the time. It is a fact that in Sri Lanka the Sinhalese are the majority. Bearing that in mind, we must ensure Tamils, Muslims and Burghers have equal rights as minorities.

For example, take the issue of mandatory cremation of victims of COVID-19. Muslims must be given the right to bury their relatives who succumbed to it. The WHO [World Health Organization] says it is possible to bury. As a former Minister of Health, I stand by the opinion of the WHO.

You cannot develop the country when the sentiments of minority communities are hurt. We have to ensure that democracy and economic development are shared equally by all ethnic groups in this country. Buddhist philosophy offers us ample guidance on the principle of equality.