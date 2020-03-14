Abducted couple found in Mali

A Canadian woman and her Italian partner kidnapped in Burkina Faso in 2018 have been found alive in the northwest of Mali by UN peacekeepers, diplomatic and UN sources said on Saturday. “UN blue helmets found an Italian citizen and a Canadian citizen near Kidal, who had been taken hostage in Burkina territory in 2018,” said a security official from the UN mission in Mali.
A UN source said the pair arrived at an airport in Mali’s capital Bamako around midday on Saturday. A diplomatic source had earlier named the two people as Edith Blais and Luca Tacchetto.
