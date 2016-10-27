Venezuela opposition rallies against Maduro

Hundreds of thousands of opposition supporters rallied across Venezuela on Wednesday against President Nicolas Maduro, whom they accuse of becoming a dictator by blocking a plebiscite to remove him.

The opposition coalition says Mr. Maduro must go, but Venezuela’s electoral board last week cancelled a planned signature drive to hold a recall referendum against him, citing fraud.

After launching a political trial against him in the National Assembly legislature on Tuesday, the coalition organised marches called the “Takeover of Venezuela on Wednesday.

Just back from a tour of major oil-producing countries plus meetings with the Pope and UN Secretary General-designate Antonio Guterres, Mr. Maduro countered that it is in fact the country’s opposition that was vying for a coup beneath the veneer of peaceful protests. — Reuters